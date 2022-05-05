Community Fund Grant Awardees Named

  • May 5, 2022

The Hastings City Council recently approved the allocation of $96,977 from a new Community Investment Fund to help fund six projects proposed by local organizations. According to the City, the Downtown Business Association, Building Remembrance for Reconciliation, the Hastings Hockey Association, the Dakota County Historical Society, Hastings Hawks and Hastings Youth Athletic Association, and the Hastings Football Club all received funding for projects. The organizations provided various levels of matching funds.

