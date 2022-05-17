HFD Responds To Fire On 207th Street E

  • Filed under Featured

  • May 17, 2022

  • May 17, 2022

On Monday afternoon, the Hastings Fire and EMS Department was dispatched to the 18,200 block of 207th Street East, in Hastings, on a report of a fire in an attached garage of a residence. According to published reports, the garage was fully engulfed, with Department officials requesting additional tenders and calling in a 2nd alarm. A 3rd alarm was issued for Inver Grove and Rosemount, with Ellsworth and Goodhue County also responding. Crews battled the blaze for approximately 2 hours. Damage estimates have not been released. In all, the Hastings Fire and EMS Department responded to 9 calls for service for the week ending May 17th, with the majority being false alarms, or malfunctioning alarm systems.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/05/hfd-responds-to-fire-on-207th-street-e/

Leave a Reply