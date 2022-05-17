HFD Responds To Fire On 207th Street E

On Monday afternoon, the Hastings Fire and EMS Department was dispatched to the 18,200 block of 207th Street East, in Hastings, on a report of a fire in an attached garage of a residence. According to published reports, the garage was fully engulfed, with Department officials requesting additional tenders and calling in a 2nd alarm. A 3rd alarm was issued for Inver Grove and Rosemount, with Ellsworth and Goodhue County also responding. Crews battled the blaze for approximately 2 hours. Damage estimates have not been released. In all, the Hastings Fire and EMS Department responded to 9 calls for service for the week ending May 17th, with the majority being false alarms, or malfunctioning alarm systems.