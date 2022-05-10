Magee Certified Map Deliberated

  • May 10, 2022

The Prescott City Council heard a motion to adopt a resolution to certify a survey map for Magee Park in Prescott. Mayor Robert Daugherty introduced the measure.

The motion passed without further discussion.

