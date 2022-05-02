UI Fund Bill Gets Governor’s Signature

On Friday, Governor Walz signed the Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Frontline Worker bill into law. Representative Tony Jurgens talked about the process of getting the bill to the Governor’s Desk.
Replenishing the UI Trust Fund at $2.73 billion will ensure UI benefits are available to workers in the future and that businesses across the state are held harmless from the effects of the pandemic. About 130,000 businesses will receive UI tax relief with the passing of this bill, with the total amount of relief provided to businesses totaling around $200 million for the first quarter of 2022.