Vaughan Will Not Seek Reelection

Late Wednesday evening, Hastings City Council member Mark Vaughan announced via social media that he would not seek reelection to the Hastings City Council this fall. His post read, in part, “It has been a true honor and privilege to represent this city as an elected official and I take great pride in all that we were able to accomplish.” He also said that he would like to give special recognition to the staff for the City of Hastings, saying, “They are experts in their areas and great educators to council, commissions, and residents. We are very fortunate to have great employees.” He concluded with, “Most importantly, I take with me the honor and trust of a lifetime the community had in me to make the best decision for residents, business owners and visitors.”