Vets Home Thanks Community

As the Veterans Home in Hastings celebrates the annual Minnesota Veterans Homes Week of May 8th through the 14th, Veterans Home staff also acknowledge the benefits of a caring, generous community. Administrator Mike Anderson commented that staff are so grateful to neighbors and Veteran champions for their partnership especially during the pandemic, when they have looked for new ways to enhance the experiences of the Veterans, community contributions of all kinds have made a tremendous difference. Over the past year, the Hastings Veterans Home received generous support from the local area including both in-kind and monetary donations. These ongoing efforts have helped dedicated employees deliver exceptional care and a heightened quality of life to the Residents. Both Residents and staff appreciate the community’s support. Online donations are gratefully accepted.