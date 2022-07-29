Early Voting For Primary Opens Tuesday

Early voting for the MN statewide primary election begins Tuesday, Aug. 2. In early voting, you can cast your ballot and feed it directly into a ballot counter at the Dakota County Administration Center in Hastings or at your local city hall. Early voting is available 8 AM, Tuesday Aug. 2 to 5 PM, Monday, Aug. 8. The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Absentee voting is also underway. You may request an absentee ballot, complete it according to the enclosed instructions and return it in the envelope provided. Absentee ballots must arrive by Election Day. Voters can also cast their ballot in person on the day of the primary election. Polling place hours are 7 AM to 8 PM. Find your polling place and apply for an absentee ballot at MNVotes.org, where residents can also check their voter registration status. Eligible voters who need to register may do so at the polling place on Aug. 9. For more information, contact Dakota County Elections at Elections@co.dakota.mn.us.