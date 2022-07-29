Jurgens Wins NFIB Award

Late last week, Minnesota’s major small business organization, the National Federation of Independent Business, or NFIB, presented State Representative Tony Jurgens with the prestigious Guardian of Small Business Award. Jurgens earned the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award with a 100% score on the NFIB Minnesota Voting Record for 2021-22. The Guardian of Small Business Award is presented to legislators who vote consistently with small business on the key issues identified by small business owners. Minnesota lawmakers who voted with small business on key issues 80% or more of the time during the 2021-22 legislative session earned the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award.
(NFIB Minnesota State Director John Reynolds, left, presents Representative Tony Jurgens with the Guardian of Small Business Award. Photo: Courtesy NFIB)