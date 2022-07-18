Newport’s North Drug Turned Into Movie Set

  July 18, 2022

Hollywood made a third trip to Newport earlier this month to film segments of a film due for release in 2023. Proprietor of the North Pole Restaurant, Brian North, commented on the process.

One of the stars of the film is known for another hit series.

North also said that this in not the first time the store and restaurant have appeared on the Silver Screen.

“Marmalade” is currently in Post-production, according to the Internet Movie Database.

(L to R: Trisha Hines, Joe Keery, Brian North. Photo Credit North Pole Restaurant)

