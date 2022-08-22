Oakwood Cemetery, located at the top of Featherstone Hill, is one of the oldest cemeteries in Hastings. Through the 166 years of its existence, taking care of the grounds has been a challenge. In 2017 the board of the cemetery disbanded and Mike and Shirley Dalaska, who were among the few volunteers who were bringing their own mowers from home to keep it mowed, expressed their concern with the executive board of Hastings Area Historical Society. As a 501(c)3 organization, the HAHS could make requests for tax deductible donations from the community. According to the Historical Society, the Lyle Russell VFW Post 1210 responded to the initial request for funds and have continued to make generous donations. Right now there is an urgent need for more volunteers to help run the mowers, pick up branches to save the mower blades and weed the flower beds. The crew meets Tuesday mornings from 9 to 11 AM. If you would like to mow, but work during the day, an evening shift could be added on Tuesdays. Interested persons can call and leave a message for Shirley Dalaska at the Pioneer Room in City Hall at 651-480-2367 or stop by the cemetery on a Tuesday morning.
Call For Volunteers At Oakwood Cemetery
