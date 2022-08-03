Hospital Merger Complete

Allina Health and Regina Hospital report that the merger of the Regina Hospital in Hastings and United Hospital in St. Paul is now complete, and will be known as United Hospital and United Hospital, Hastings Regina Campus. According to an Allina press release, over the past two years, amidst the rapidly changing landscape in health care, Allina Health has embarked on a “Whole Way to Better” journey to better serve patients, employees and communities. This partnership fosters an already established relationship between the two campuses. Patients in Hastings choose United Hospital more than any other hospital for their subspecialty care needs and patients who need a higher level of care than can be provided at Regina Hospital are regularly transferred to United Hospital. Regina Hospital will continue to maintain and support its Catholic Stewardship Agreement.