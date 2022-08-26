HPD Retro Squad Vehicle Unveiled

If you are driving around town in the next few weeks, and see a police vehicle that makes you wonder if you’ve traveled back in time, do not be concerned. The Hastings Police Department has a “retro squad” vehicle. The HPD recently modified one of their new squad builds to be a “retro build”, commemorating the Hastings PD from 1894-1957. This is a fully operational squad car and will be seen performing routine law enforcement actions in the City of Hastings, to include traffic stops and regular patrol duties. The most notable feature of the patrol vehicle is a blinking light on top, instead of the more modern light bar, seen on regular patrol vehicles.