Miesville FD Raffle Prizes Unveiled

  • August 22, 2022

The Miesville Volunteer Fire Department announces its annual Raffle to be held on September 8th in support of the Department. The Raffle prize list has been released and includes a grand prize of a Stihl electric Tool Kit, provided by Niebur Tractor. Other prizes include cash, Renaissance Fair Tickets, a round of golf for four at Gopher Hills Golf Club, and gift certificates from many local businesses. Raffle tickets are available from any MFD fire fighter and cost $5. The drawing will be held at 2 PM, at Wiederholt’s Supper Club, in Miesville.

