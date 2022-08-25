PSD Staff Intros: Lindsey Spielmann

In continuing introductions of new staff in the Prescott School District, District Administration welcomes Lindsey Spielmann to the Special Education Department of Prescott Malone Elementary School. Spielmann comes to Prescott after a nine-year position with the Farmington School District, where she taught K through 2nd Grade. Spielmann obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Clark University, in Dubuque, IA. Spielmann lives in River Falls with her husband of 9 years, Patrick, and daughters Scottie and Stevie, with plans to relocate to Oak Grove Township.
(LindseySpielmann. Photo Source: PSD)