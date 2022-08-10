Strand Joins Prescott School District

The Prescott School District announces that Sandy Strand has been named as the new Director of Student Services for the District. According to the District, Strand, a native of central Wisconsin, attended both UW Eau Claire and UW Stout while obtaining her degrees in communication disorders and vocational rehabilitation. She obtained her teaching credentials at the same time. Strand taught special needs for 8 years, and spent 15 years as a Director of Special Education in Minnesota. She is holds an Educational Specialty Degree and a license for being a Director of Special Education.