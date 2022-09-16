Cernohous Celebrates 90 Years

  • September 16, 2022

The weather held off long enough on Friday afternoon for Cernohous Chevrolet in Prescott to begin their 90th Anniversary Celebration at the dealership at 1 PM. People, classic cars including a Corvette Stingray once owned by Minnesota Viking quarterback Rich Gannon, food trailers and entertainment filled the east parking lot of the dealership and the atmosphere was one of pride and accomplishment for 90 years of business. Ron Murphy, one of three brothers that own the dealership, commented on the afternoon.

Murphy also commented on the dying breed of the single-point dealership in the car industry.

The celebration lasted until 6 PM.

