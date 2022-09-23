DCSO Dive Team Recovers Vehicle

On Thursday afternoon, Dakota County Deputies were called to the Mississippi River to investigate a report of a found vehicle in the river. According to a DCSO post on social media, the DCSO Dive Team recovered a 1986 Mercury Cougar. Fishermen reported seeing something on their sonars for awhile, so divers took to waters to check it out. Despite zero visibility, a deputy was able to hook it up on the first dive and bring it to the surface. County officers believe the relic has served as a home for fish for many years. The investigation remains open.
(Car recovered from river. Photo: DCSO)