Fatal Plane Crash

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, September 6, at about 1:39pm, they were notified of an airplane crash located about one half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in a field on airport property. It was determined a 2012 Glass Air Super II SFT left an airport in Rochester, MN at 12:20pm for a training flight to the Red Wing Regional Airport in Bay City, WI. There were two individuals killed in the crash. On September 7th, it was reported that the two victims killed in the airplane crash were John Zeman 28 years old and Ethan Smith 20 years old, both are from Rochester, Minnesota. The National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash and it will take several months for the investigation to be completed.