The Hastings Police Department reported 37 incidents between August 22 and August 29 including: paper services, a found animal, several arrests including six resulting from active warrants and two for driving while intoxicated, expired vehicle registration, assisting medics, vehicle accidents, assisting with a juvenile problem, a parking complaint, a noise ordinance violation, a traffic violation, domestic abuse incidents, burglary, a forgery using personal checks, thefts, found property, fraud, assault, trespassing, and a citation for a small amount of a controlled substance.
Hastings Police Report
