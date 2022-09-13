Planning Commission Recommends Facility Approval By Split Vote

On Monday evening, the Hastings Planning Commission deliberated a Comprehensive Plan Amendment, for Rezoning, a Site Plan, and a Preliminary and Final Plat for a 32-unit Senior Assisted Living Facility proposed for the Southeast Corner of 33rd Street and Vermillion Street. Community Development Director John Hinzman provided a summary of the request.
Pete Terry of the adjacent Terry’s Hardware summarized a letter from his company opposing the request.
The Commission voted 3-2 to recommend approval of all actions, with Commissioner Peters supporting the Site Plan but not the land use change. Commissioner Matzke believed the change away from commercial was short sighted given future growth. The City Council will consider a 1st reading of the rezoning on September 19th, with final approval of items scheduled for October 3rd.