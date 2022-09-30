ReDO Fitness Calls For Support

ReDO Fitness, a ministry and outreach of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Hastings, has been open to the public for spiritual and physical health for just over 6 years, and has recently announced that, even though the ministry has solid community participation, financial support continues to be an issue. Chad Kirchoff, who started the ministry, explains.
Even with extensive use by patrons, which include many of the students of ISD 200, Kirchoff says that the facilities are not abused.
And, it’s not just cash donations that help out.
Learn more and get involved by visiting the ReDO Fitness website.