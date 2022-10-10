Candidate Forum Set

Kristy Barse, President of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau and Mike Bremer, Executive Director of Hastings Community TV have teamed up again to host candidate forums for local races impacting the citizens of Hastings and the surrounding areas. Barse commented that questions from the public will be accepted, and some good ones have already come in.
Bremer commented on the Role of HCTV.
The forum will be held October 20th, at 6:30 PM at Hastings City Hall, with a meet and greet at 6 PM. Questions should be submitted to the Hastings Chamber of Commerce.