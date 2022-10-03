MN Sings Results

The 9th annual Minnesota Sings competition concluded on Sunday evening with the selection of 16 top singers from a field of 55. The weekend event was held in New Ulm this year at the State Street Theater. The final 16 performed again for a trio of judges that selected the top five in each of 2 age groups to receive cash and other prizes. Two contestants represented Hastings, Sara Mendoza Reyes in the 13-20 age division and Ayla Bolstad in the 21+ category. Bolstad received fifth place and was awarded a Mackie brand mixer, donated by Mackie. The singers were sponsored by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.
(Top photo: Sara Mendoza Reyes performs. Bottom Photo: Ayla Bolstad is pictured on the left end of the group picture. Submitted photos)