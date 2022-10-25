Roe Family Singers Coming To Hastings

The Hastings Concert Association continues its 2022-2023 season with the upcoming performance by the Roe Family Singers, one of the finest Bluegrass & Rockabilly & Mountain Music bands around. They mix original music and contemporary takes on old-time, traditional tunes for a rollicking great time. Led by husband-and-wife Quillan and Kim Roe with strong harmony vocals and endless talent. Kim plays the autoharp, banjolele, washboard, and spoons, and performs award-winning clogging. Quillan plays the banjo and archtop guitar. Other band members play a variety of traditional instruments in addition to bluegrass specialties such as musical saw, jug, and kazoo. These folks have a lot of fun playing and singing, and will appeal to audiences of all ages. To attend this dynamic performance, mark your calendar for Sunday, November 6 at 3 PM. The Hastings Concert Association will present this toe-tapping fun show at Hastings Middle School Auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door for $25 for each show. For more information, see the Hastings Concert Association Facebook page or call 651-437-7318.