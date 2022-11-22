Area Students Receive Scholarships

At the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) 104th Annual Meeting, held November 17th through the 19th, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington, six students were named as recipients of scholarships through the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation. Recipients of the Al Christopherson Scholarship included Jaylynn Frandrup of Hastings, a junior at South Dakota State University majoring in agricultural business. She is the daughter of Jay and Janet Frandrup of Hastings. Also receiving an Al Christopherson Scholarship is Zoey Schentzel of Farmington, who is also currently a junior at South Dakota State University pursuing a degree in agriculture communications. She is the daughter of Ken and Malissa Schentzel of Farmington. The MFBF Annual Meeting brought together the organization’s grassroots membership to discuss issues facing agriculture, along with general organization updates, educational opportunities and networking.
(Jaylynn Frandrup and Zoey Schentzel. Submitted Photos)