Hastings Celebrates Thanksgiving 2022

Thanksgiving weekend was a big hit in Hastings, starting with over 2800 participants raising money for Hastings Family Service at the 25th Annual Gobble Gait run on Thanksgiving morning. After the turkey comas wore off, the Hastings Downtown Business Association celebrated Small Business Saturday with a full day of festivities including performances by the Hastings Public Elementary School choirs, the Spiral Singers and Northern Lights Performance fire show. The day also included horse-drawn carriage rides, music, the lighting of the new snowflakes on 2nd Street and the annual Christmas Tree lighting at Hastings City Hall by Mayor Mary Fasbender.
(Fire Show At The Pavilion. KDWA Photo.)