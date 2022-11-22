The Hastings Senior Center seeks volunteers to become one of the Center’s ELVES (English Learner Volunteer for Educational Success). ELVES provide reading practice in English and help boost the confidence of English language learners in the ISD 200 Middle and High Schools. ELVES spend 30 to 40 minutes once a week using a Google Meets link to read a book a student has chosen along with the student. Middle School time is 1:55 to 2:30 PM on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and High School time varies on Tuesdays. To get more information, or to volunteer, contact Robbie Hamblen by email at HamblenPopp@Comcast.net, or by phone at 651-438-3931.
Hastings Senior Center Seeks ELVES
