School Board Meeting Called

On Wednesday, November 30, at 9:30 AM, the ISD 200 School Board will conduct a Special Meeting for the purpose of approving the 2022 Certification of Election for the Special School Board Election. This meeting will be open to the public and will be held at the Hastings Middle School Media Center. Superintendent Dr. Robert McDowell indicated in a message to KDWA that he was “not aware of anything that will affect the certificate of election”, in reference to Director-Elect Mark Zuzek’s recent arrest and charge of DWI in Woodbury last week.