TreeHouse Hastings Opens

The Hastings community now has a new partner in the effort to raise healthy and well-adjusted children. Treehouse Hastings is a new community outreach program focused on kids grades 5-10 to keep them engaged and moving forward in life. Amy Hanson, the Director of Children, Youth and Families at Our Savior’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hastings explains.
Theresa Chantelle, the Community Outreach and Events Coordinator for Our Saviour’s talked about how long it took to put the program in place.
Amy also commented about scheduling of events.
For more information, email TreehouseHastings@OSEL.org, or check out their page on Facebook.