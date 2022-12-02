(No title)

  • December 2, 2022

HASTINGS BASKETBALL PREVIEWS

The Hastings boys and girls basketball teams begin their seasons on Friday, and both coaches joined KDWA to give us a preview of their seasons.

Head Boy’s Coach Chad Feikema:

Click here for audio

   

Head Girls Coach Sheri McLeod:

Click here for audio

   

   

