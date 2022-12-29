Arts And Culture Commission Seeks Members

Are you passionate about arts and culture in Hastings? The City of Hastings seeks volunteer commissioners to serve on the newly-established Arts and Culture Commission. The Commission needs up to seven regular members, who must be a Hastings resident and not currently serving on the City Council, and one youth member between the ages of 14 and 18. Interested residents should complete a Commission Interest Form by January 17th. Interviews will be held shortly thereafter. Find the form and more details on the City website.