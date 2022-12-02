Bremer Farms Light Display Open

The Bremer Farms Light Display is now on through January 1st. Organizer Sarah Hewitt has the details.
Santa on the Farm will have a special event on Saturday, December 10th. Bremer Farms is located at 7048 150th Street East, in Hastings.
