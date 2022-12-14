Dakota County Adopts 2023 Budget

  • Filed under Featured

  • December 14, 2022

  • December 14, 2022

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve the 2023 budget and property tax levy. The operating budget will be $306 million. The levy will increase 1.9 percent due to growing demand for services and costs for personnel. The property tax levy was set at $147 million. The tax rate will be the lowest among metro counties. Dakota County also remains debt-free since 2017. Only a small portion of property taxes funds county government. Cities, schools and other taxing districts also levy property taxes. For more information, visit the budget page of DakotaCounty.us.

Click here for audio

   
   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/12/dakota-county-adopts-2023-budget/