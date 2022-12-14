Dakota County Adopts 2023 Budget

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve the 2023 budget and property tax levy. The operating budget will be $306 million. The levy will increase 1.9 percent due to growing demand for services and costs for personnel. The property tax levy was set at $147 million. The tax rate will be the lowest among metro counties. Dakota County also remains debt-free since 2017. Only a small portion of property taxes funds county government. Cities, schools and other taxing districts also levy property taxes. For more information, visit the budget page of DakotaCounty.us.