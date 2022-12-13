Fireside Social House Sold

The business landscape of Downtown Hastings will see another change at the end of the year, as management of the Fireside Social House have announced the restaurant will close permanently on Thursday, December 29th. According to information provided by the FSH, after five and a half years in beautiful downtown Hastings, Fireside Social House will be sold. Restaurant staff encourage patrons to stop in and indulge in your favorite dishes one last time. Customers with unredeemed gift cards are informed that the cards can be used at Fireside Foundry in Richfield or Fireside Restaurant & Bar in Rosemount. The owners would like to thank the Hastings community and their amazing team members that have kept going throughout the years. The next owners are excited to introduce a new concept that hopes to be a great addition to downtown Hastings.