Rosemount resident Matthew Halpaus is dancing the lead in “The Nutcracker” at the O’Shaughnessy Theater this weekend, and invites everyone out.
Halpaus started dancing at an early age.
Find tickets via the O’Shaughnessy website.
Rosemount resident Matthew Halpaus is dancing the lead in “The Nutcracker” at the O’Shaughnessy Theater this weekend, and invites everyone out.
Halpaus started dancing at an early age.
Find tickets via the O’Shaughnessy website.
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/12/local-dancer-to-headline-nutcracker/