Farm Fire In Vermillion

A fire broke out on Thursday at a local farm near Vermillion, in the 17000 block of Emery Ave. Multiple witnesses reported seeing heavy black smoke in the area. Crews arriving and reporting one building with heavy flames, and called a 2nd alarm. Reports from the scene indicated that occupants of the dwelling were evacuated. Fire crews from from Inver Grove, Rosemount, Hastings, and Randolph/Hampton responded to the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Stay tuned to KDWA for updates as they become available.