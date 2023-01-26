ISD 200 Thanks Paraprofessionals

ISD 200, and many other school districts, would not be able to function as well as they do without the invaluable contributions of the District’s paraprofessional staff, who complete a wide variety of jobs, including support for instruction, student activities, and individual students, as well as numerous other tasks that contribute to educational success. At Wednesday’s School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Robert McDowell used his regular report time to the Board to collectively thank the District’s paraprofessionals for their contribution to the District.
Paraprofessional Week runs through the 29th, per a proclamation by Governor Tim Walz.