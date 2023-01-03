RAIDERS REPEAT FALLS SHORT IN 5-2 LOSS TO WOODBURY

The Hastings boys hockey team brought it home 2nd in this year’s South Saint Paul Premier Tournament after a 5-2 loss to Woodbury. After opening the tournament with a dominant 7-0 win over South Saint Paul, the Raiders held off Farmington to win 2-0. In the Woodbury game, the Raiders went down early, and found themselves down 5-0 after 2. Brody Larsen and Blake Vandehoef would score the goals in the loss to Woodbury. Charlie Williams and Mark DeNoyer were the goal scorers against Farmington. The Raiders return to action Thursday at Eagan, after their Tuesday game at Farmington was postponed.