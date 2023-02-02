Alarm Triggered At HHS

The Hastings High School reports that a fire alarm was triggered in the school on Thursday morning. According to information released by Principal Scott Doran, a fire sensor was activated in a maintenance area, due to some work being performed. School officials were able to diagnose the problem quickly and the fire department confirmed the assessment. Doran also said that students exited the building and were able to return after just 3 minutes, adding that, with the colder temperatures, it was important to minimize any time spent outside. No further information was released.