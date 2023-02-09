Craig Suffers Assault

The Associated Press is reporting that U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted Thursday morning in the elevator of her Washington, D. C. apartment building, according to her office, which said the attack does not appear to be political. The incident occurred around 7:15 AM at Craig’s residence, a news release from her office said. Craig called 911, but the assailant fled the scene, according to the statement. Craig, who became a congresswoman in 2019, represents Minnesota’s Second Congressional District, which stretches from the southern Twin Cities suburbs southwest to rural Le Sueur County. She was present for Thursday’s House votes, according to roll call records.