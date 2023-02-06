HASTINGS GIRLS HOCKEY EARNS 8 SEED FOR SECTIONS

The Hastings Raiders girls hockey team earned the #8 seed for section play and will kick off the postseason Wednesday vs Apple Valley in Apple Valley. The 9-16 Raiders will look to get the win, with the winner playing either Park or Cretin-Derham Hall in the second round. The Raiders played a better game than the scoreboard indicated against Hill-Murray last week. While the Raiders fell 6-0, Hastings coaches indicated to KDWA that the score was not a representation of how well the team played against a powerhouse program, and that can hopefully carry some momentum into sectionals.
The Raiders season so far has been one of growth and rebuilding in Coach Jim Joseph’s first season, with the Raiders playing a tough schedule that included Hill-Murray, Gentry Academy, Fergus Falls and others. The Raiders were led in goals this regular season by Makayla Berquist with 10, while Madyn Hanson and Addie Seleski follow her with 7 goals a piece. Kyra Erickson leads the way in assists with 13, while Kylie Gruden and Berquist follow with 11. This makes Berquist the team leader in points with 21. Bree Balster’s .900 save percentage leads the way for the Raiders in net.
KDWA will bring you this game live. Join Josh Colvin and Trey Lower on the call from Apple Valley at 6:00, with puck drop at 6:30.
KDWA’s busy athletic week then continues with Hastings boys hockey’s rematch with Mahtomedi at home Thursday, after playing Park live on KDWA on Tuesday. The Raiders are looking for revenge after a tough game with the Zephyrs back in January. Then, on Friday and Saturday, KDWA will bring you the SEAS games of the annual Patriot Tournament. The SEAS Boys and Girls both open play on Friday night, with the Girls playing a showcase game at 6:30 against New Life, and the Boys playing New Life at 7:45, while the winners and consolation brackets will take place throughout the day Saturday. KDWA will be onsite all day to provide updates and live broadcasts as the team advances through the tournament. There will also be a SEAS Alumni Game at 3:00 on Saturday, and we are working to determine our coverage plans for that. It is going to be a great week of sports here on KDWA, and you can listen live anywhere you can get KDWA!