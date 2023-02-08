ISD 200 Strike Update

ISD 200 reported to District families on Tuesday that the first school day during the Food Service strike ended without significant disruption. District leadership thanked students and families for their patience and understanding as the District works through this situation. According to an email sent to families, the District communicated its last, best, and final offer Monday morning before the strike. The District’s final offer is consistent with the package offered to and accepted by other employee groups during recent negotiations. Late Tuesday, the District respectfully declined a Union request to continue mediation with the Bureau of Mediation Services, as the Union did not make any new financial proposals during the parties’ 11-hour mediation session last Thursday, and Tuesday’s Union request did not indicate there was any change of Union position, nor did it provide any indication that the Union is willing to make any new proposals.