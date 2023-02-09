School Board Discusses “Explicit” Material

The ISD 200 School Board held a work session on Wednesday evening that included continued discussion of availablility of so-called “explicit” materials through the school library. The Board heard from legal counsel in regards to book bans versus removing a title from the library. (SB John) Counsel went on to define “explicit” materials as works “taken as a whole” that appeal to prurient interest, be patently offensive and harmful to minors, also saying that these rules are not “hard and fast”. Board discussion centered on existing policies that may not be properly enforced, deferring the determination of the materials to trained professionals, and the difficulty in providing notification to parents if students access concerning materials. No official action came from the discussion.