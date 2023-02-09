Show Choir Wins Competition

Students involved in the Hastings Show Choirs’ Riverside Company and the Riverside Company Backup Band recently attended a competition in Iowa, and local mother and program supporter Tracey Spinks commented on the competition.
Riverside Company began as a competitive show choir in 1995 and was originally called the 11th Street Singers until moving to the Hastings High School in 2001. This Varsity show choir competes and performs all over the United States. Riverside Company is an auditioned group open to boys and girls in grades 9-12. Learn more at HastingsShowChoirs.com.
(Show Choir In performance. Submitted Photo)