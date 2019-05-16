An extensive search has resulted in the announcement this week by St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Vermillion of the selection of their next principal. Dawn Biren has been hired and has accepted the offer which will begin on June 17th. She will finish out the remainder of the school year as a 4th grade teacher at St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and previously taught at Holy Cross in Webster. Biren has a degree in Communication from the College of St. Benedict, a Graduate Teacher License and a Masters from St. Scholastica. She is currently working toward her Administrative Licensure. In a comment made on Wednesday, Mrs. Biren said that she is blessed to be chosen as the next leader of St. John the Baptist Catholic School and looks forwardto becoming part of the school community and building upon the solid groundwork that has already
been laid towards achieving academic success for all students. Mrs. Rita Humbert , who was selected to return to lead St. John’s School last year, is glad that a quality candidate has been found. Humbert will conclude her role as Principal on June 7th.
New Principal Named For SJB School
An extensive search has resulted in the announcement this week by St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Vermillion of the selection of their next principal. Dawn Biren has been hired and has accepted the offer which will begin on June 17th. She will finish out the remainder of the school year as a 4th grade teacher at St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and previously taught at Holy Cross in Webster. Biren has a degree in Communication from the College of St. Benedict, a Graduate Teacher License and a Masters from St. Scholastica. She is currently working toward her Administrative Licensure. In a comment made on Wednesday, Mrs. Biren said that she is blessed to be chosen as the next leader of St. John the Baptist Catholic School and looks forwardto becoming part of the school community and building upon the solid groundwork that has already
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/05/new-principal-named-for-sjb-school/