Confirmations Canceled Due To COVID

Confirmation services were recently canceled in both St John the Baptist in Vermillion and at St Mathias in Hampton, after church leadership learned Tuesday evening that one of those preparing for Confirmation has possible exposure to COVID-19. According to a letter sent to congregants by Father Mike Tix, Parochial Administrator, the individual has not tested positive, and is currently being observed to see if either symptoms develop or a positive test is received. The ceremonies were planned for Wednesday, June 24th at St. John’s, and Thursday, June 25th, at St. Matthias. The confirmations will be rescheduled as soon as possible.