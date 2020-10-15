Friday Preview: Park at Hastings

  • October 15, 2020

The Hastings Raiders Football Team will look to start a little winning streak on Friday night, as the Raiders host the Park Wolfpack, in the Battle of Highway 61, LIVE on KDWA, at 7:00pm, from McNamara Stadium (Todd Field). To get you fired up for Friday night, Head Coach Dana Strain joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner for a pre-game interview, which you can hear in its entirety in Friday’s Pre-Game Show at 6:15pm. For now, here are some clips, as Tuck and Coach Strain look ahead to one of the best rivalries in the State of Minnesota.

