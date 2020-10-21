Record Set For Early Snowfall Amount

Minnesota set a record for earliest snowfall of over 3 inches during the snowstorm of Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, Hastings saw a snowfall total of 8 inches, which fell between mid-morning and early evening. City snow plows worked diligently to clear the streets, and on Wednesday, the snow began to melt with milder temps in the mid to upper thirties. The forecast for Thursday includes the possibility of another Wintry mix that should transition to mainly rain in the afternoon.