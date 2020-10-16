Here it is Folks. Snow is falling in River Falls, and the KDWA listening area on the morning of Friday, October 16th. It’s not likely this snowfall will stay on the ground long, but it is fair warning of the season to come. KDWA will keep you updated on weather related news at AM 1460, FM 97.7 and, of course, online at KDWA.com.
Snowfall Reported Today
