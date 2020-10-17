Week In Review: Frozen Out Friday

It wasn’t the best of nights for the Hastings and Prescott Football Teams, as after both teams scored wins one week ago, this week wasn’t as kind, as both teams suffered heartbreaking losses to big rivals, with Hastings dropping their game to Park, 19-7, and Prescott losing to Osceola 26-13. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner and Dick Cragg have recaps from both games, while we also have an important interview with Hastings High School Athletic Director Trent Hanson, regarding ticket availability for Varsity Sporting events at HHS. Take a listen to everything in the KDWA Sports “Week in Review”.